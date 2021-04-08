IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Book on applied aspects of new MBBS curriculum released
HT Image
HT Image
others

Book on applied aspects of new MBBS curriculum released

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) director Dr William Bhatti and principal Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian released a book on the applied aspects of training for the new competency-based MBBS curriculum on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 05:23 PM IST

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) director Dr William Bhatti and principal Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian released a book on the applied aspects of training for the new competency-based MBBS curriculum on Thursday. The book was released during the inauguration of a day-long training workshop ‘GAP’ (good assessment practices) organised for doctors of various medical colleges.

The book’s author, Dr Dinesh Badyal, who is the convener of National Medical Commission for faculty development, said the new MBBS curriculum focuses more on skill-based or application-based learning than the simple recall of memory-based facts. The examination pattern has changed significantly from this year and it is based more on direct observations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP