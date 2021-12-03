Botched cataract surgeries: Nine shifted to IGIMS in Patna

The district administration of Muzaffarpur, where scores of people have lost one of their eyes over the last few days allegedly due to botched cataract surgeries at a private hospital, on Friday shifted nine persons with severe eye infection to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna for treatment, officials said.

Dr Babu Saheb Jha, superintendent of Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, said, “Nine patients have been referred to IGIMS for better treatment following a directive from higher authorities. Another 12 patients, with one of their eyes removed, are recuperating under our observation here.”

About the condition of the nine patients referred to IGIMS, Dr Rajeev Kumar Singh, head of department of eye at the SKMCH, said they all had severe eye infections. “Chances of survival of their operated eyes are slim,” he said.

IGIMS superintendent Dr Manish Mandal the nine patients have been put in a special ward with semi-ICU facilities. “Since they reached late (around 4 pm), only preliminary investigations like blood tests were performed today. On Saturday, specialised investigation will be done to decide the future course of treatment,” he said. “So far, we have 16 beds in the special ward but that can be increased as per needs,” he said.

So far, 16 people have lost one of their eyes after they developed severe infection following cataract surgery at a free camp organised at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital on November 22.

Muzaffarpur ‘s civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said that in all, 328 people underwent surgery for cataract at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital between November 22 and 27. “So far, all the complaints have been received from patients who were operated on November 22. However, a team has been engaged to monitor other patients as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have booked 14 people, including secretary, manager and doctors attached with Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital, in the case.

Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, said no arrest had been made as yet. “A team of medical experts is to examine the lapses, if any, by doctors who performed surgeries. The accountability would be fixed on the basis of their report.”