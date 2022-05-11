Boycott call hit routine working in HC

The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), abstained from judicial work.

The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.

Subsequently, a meeting of the administrative committee of the high court and the leader of the HCBA was held wherein all the problems relating to listing of cases and other issues were brought to the notice of the committee, which is headed by the chief justice. The meeting lasted from 3pm to 6pm.

According to joint secretary press of HCBA, Ashutosh Tripathi, the chief justice has assured to take all possible steps at the earliest to improve the system.

Earlier, at one stage, the letters, on behalf of HCBA, were sent to the chief justice regarding problems faced by lawyers and litigants due to delay in listing of newly filed cases as well as old cases but nothing was done to resolve the issues.

It was also highlighted by the HCBA that there is a requirement to improve the entire system of listing of cases, as at present, the fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry. The bar association has demanded that it must ensure that all the fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also ensure that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS.