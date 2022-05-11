Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), abstained from judicial work.
The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
Subsequently, a meeting of the administrative committee of the high court and the leader of the HCBA was held wherein all the problems relating to listing of cases and other issues were brought to the notice of the committee, which is headed by the chief justice. The meeting lasted from 3pm to 6pm.
According to joint secretary press of HCBA, Ashutosh Tripathi, the chief justice has assured to take all possible steps at the earliest to improve the system.
Earlier, at one stage, the letters, on behalf of HCBA, were sent to the chief justice regarding problems faced by lawyers and litigants due to delay in listing of newly filed cases as well as old cases but nothing was done to resolve the issues.
It was also highlighted by the HCBA that there is a requirement to improve the entire system of listing of cases, as at present, the fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry. The bar association has demanded that it must ensure that all the fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also ensure that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS.
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
-
Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
-
Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter.
-
India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day
The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year's Independence Day. The country's first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week.
-
Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune
Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was 'Madi Surya'. According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted ₹50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives.
