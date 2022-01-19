Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Braj area candidates look for auspicious day to file papers
others

Braj area candidates look for auspicious day to file papers

In all, 12 nominations were filed on Tuesday in the Braj region, including three in Agra, five in Mathura and four in Aligarh
A candidate filing nomination papers in Agra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

Candidates in the fray avoided filing nomination papers on Tuesday, which was also ‘padwa’ and fewer nominations were made in Braj region on this fourth day of the nomination process. In all, 12 nominations were filed on Tuesday in the Braj region, including three in Agra, five in Mathura and four in Aligarh.

Many blamed the cold weather for the low nomination turnout on Tuesday, but most party workers held that it was ‘padwa’ (pratipada) or the first day of ‘paksh’ (fortnight of Hindi calendar) and thus not a good day for beginnings.

“Our party candidate will file nomination on Wednesday and Tuesday was avoided as it was ‘padwa’ and no auspicious task is begun on this day,” said a party office-bearer on condition of anonymity.

None of the BJP candidates in Agra and Aligarh filed nominations on Tuesday and in a press release issued by Media Cell for BJP in Aligarh, it was informed that BJP candidates Sandeep Singh for Atrauli, Ravendra Pal Singh for Charra, Rajkumar Sahyogi for Iglas, Anup Pradhan for Kair and Jaiveer Singh for Baroli will file nomination in Aligarh on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

“Yes it was ‘padwa’ today and many avoid beginning an important task on this day although there is more to this belief. It was ‘padwa’ today but it was Pushya Nakshatra (lunar mansion of Hindu astrology) and is a rare occasion of good luck but not many are aware about it and thus prefer to avoid filing nomination papers on the day of ‘padwa’” said Mahant Yogesh Puri from Mankameshwar Temple in Agra.

It is believed that filing of papers will rise from Wednesday onward before the last day of nomination: Friday, January 21.

However, on Tuesday, four nomination papers were filed in Aligarh, by Pintu Kumar from Bhartiya Mahasangh Party for Khair assembly seat, Narendra Kumar Sharma from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for Baroli assembly seat, Satish Lodhi, an independent for Charra assembly seat and Jafar Alam from Samajwadi Party for Aligarh city assembly seat.

In Agra, only three nomination papers were filed on Tuesday and included Derek Smith from Adarsh Samaj Party for Agra South, Ravi Bhardwaj of BSP for Agra South and Kapil Vajpayee from Aam Admi Party in Agra.

There were five nominations filed in Mathura district on Tuesday and included BJP candidates Pooran Prakash from Baldev and Megh Shyam Singh from Goverdhan assembly seats. RLD candidates Babita Devi from Baldev and Pritam Singh from Goverdhan assembly seat filed nomination papers. The fifth nomination was for Mathura city by Suresh Chand Baghel from Rashtiya Soshit Samaj Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP