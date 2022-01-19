Braj area candidates look for auspicious day to file papers

Candidates in the fray avoided filing nomination papers on Tuesday, which was also ‘padwa’ and fewer nominations were made in Braj region on this fourth day of the nomination process. In all, 12 nominations were filed on Tuesday in the Braj region, including three in Agra, five in Mathura and four in Aligarh.

Many blamed the cold weather for the low nomination turnout on Tuesday, but most party workers held that it was ‘padwa’ (pratipada) or the first day of ‘paksh’ (fortnight of Hindi calendar) and thus not a good day for beginnings.

“Our party candidate will file nomination on Wednesday and Tuesday was avoided as it was ‘padwa’ and no auspicious task is begun on this day,” said a party office-bearer on condition of anonymity.

None of the BJP candidates in Agra and Aligarh filed nominations on Tuesday and in a press release issued by Media Cell for BJP in Aligarh, it was informed that BJP candidates Sandeep Singh for Atrauli, Ravendra Pal Singh for Charra, Rajkumar Sahyogi for Iglas, Anup Pradhan for Kair and Jaiveer Singh for Baroli will file nomination in Aligarh on Wednesday.

“Yes it was ‘padwa’ today and many avoid beginning an important task on this day although there is more to this belief. It was ‘padwa’ today but it was Pushya Nakshatra (lunar mansion of Hindu astrology) and is a rare occasion of good luck but not many are aware about it and thus prefer to avoid filing nomination papers on the day of ‘padwa’” said Mahant Yogesh Puri from Mankameshwar Temple in Agra.

It is believed that filing of papers will rise from Wednesday onward before the last day of nomination: Friday, January 21.

However, on Tuesday, four nomination papers were filed in Aligarh, by Pintu Kumar from Bhartiya Mahasangh Party for Khair assembly seat, Narendra Kumar Sharma from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for Baroli assembly seat, Satish Lodhi, an independent for Charra assembly seat and Jafar Alam from Samajwadi Party for Aligarh city assembly seat.

In Agra, only three nomination papers were filed on Tuesday and included Derek Smith from Adarsh Samaj Party for Agra South, Ravi Bhardwaj of BSP for Agra South and Kapil Vajpayee from Aam Admi Party in Agra.

There were five nominations filed in Mathura district on Tuesday and included BJP candidates Pooran Prakash from Baldev and Megh Shyam Singh from Goverdhan assembly seats. RLD candidates Babita Devi from Baldev and Pritam Singh from Goverdhan assembly seat filed nomination papers. The fifth nomination was for Mathura city by Suresh Chand Baghel from Rashtiya Soshit Samaj Party.

