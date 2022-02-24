Brisk voting during re-poll at Karhal booth

AGRA: Brisk polling was witnessed during the re-polling held at a polling booth in Karhal assembly constituency of Mainpuri district, on Wednesday. Around 72.67% voting was reported till 5pm at this booth set up in a primary school at Jaswantpur village of the district.

Karhal is one of four constituencies in Mainpuri district and it acquired importance after the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav decided to contest his first assembly election from here.

The re-polling was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) following a complaint of booth capturing on Monday by Union minister and BJP candidate from Karhal seat, SP Singh Baghel, district election officer (DEO) Avinash Krishna Singh said.

Baghel had sought re-polling at 64 booths in the constituency but the EC ordered re-polling at only one booth, where 1,113 voters were in the list. The re-polling began at the booth number 266 at 7am on Wednesday and 17% votes were recorded by 9am. The figure rose to 36.38 % till 11am, and it was recorded at 64.69 % at 3pm.

During the third phase of polling on last Sunday, the polling percentage at this booth was 72.50 percent, sources said, but during the re-polling, 73.67 % voters had exercised voting by 5pm.