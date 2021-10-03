British historian, Indian scholar to receive Sir Syed Excellence Award at AMU on October 17

British historian and professor of history of South Asia at the University of London, Dr Francis Christopher Rowland Robinson will receive the International Sir Syed Excellence Award 2021 while former president of the Sahitya Academy, prof Gopi Chand Narang will be given the National Sir Syed Excellence Award during the virtual Sir Syed Day Commemoration ceremony of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on October 17.

Vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor on the recommendation of a jury comprising prof Asghar Abbas, prof Ishtiaq Ahmad Zilli, prof A R Kidwai, prof Ali Mohammad Naqvi, Dr Mohammad Shahid, Tariq Hasan and prof M Shafey Kidwai selected the awardees.

These International and National Sir Syed Excellence Awards carry cash award ₹2,00,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively are given to scholars for outstanding works in areas including Sir Syed studies, South Asian studies, Muslim issues, literature, medieval history, social reform, communal harmony, journalism and inter-faith dialogue.

Professor Robinson’s research has been focused on the Muslim world. He has explored the great movement of revival and reform in the Muslim world among other things. Prof Francis is a visiting professor at Oxford University and the University of Washington.

He has served as president of the Royal Asiatic Society from 1997-2000 and 2003-06 and was the vice-principal of Royal Holloway College, University of London, from 1997-2004. He also served as the head of the History Department at the college from 1990-96.

Prof Gopi Chand Narang, the recipient of the National Sir Syed Excellence Award is a literary critic who writes in Urdu and English with a range of modern theoretical frameworks including stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism and eastern poetics.

His recent books on Ghalib (Oxford University Press), Urdu Ghazal (Oxford University Press) and Mir Taqi Mir (Penguin) have got widespread acclaim across the globe. He has published more than 60 scholarly and critical books on language, literature, poetics and cultural studies; many have been translated into other Indian languages.

He has been bestowed with the Padma Bhushan (2004), Padma Shri (1990), Sahitya Akademi Award (1995), Ghalib Award (1985), Urdu Academy’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Award (2010), Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Award (2010), Madhya Pradesh Iqbal Samman (2011) and the Bharatiya Jananpith Moorti Devi Award (2012). The Sahitya Akademi conferred on Dr Narang its highest honour, the Fellowship, in 2009.

Former CJI to be the chief guest at Sir Syed Day event

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI), TS Thakur will be the chief guest at the Sir Syed Day celebrations in the University on October 17. A connoisseur of Urdu literature, Justice Thakur was the 43rd Chief Justice of India.

In wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the functions will be held in virtual mode. The event will be webcast for public viewing.

Aligarh Muslim University celebrates Sir Syed day to mark the birth anniversary of its founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan (1817-1898).

The programmes will start with Quran Khwani and vice chancellor prof Tariq Mansoor will pay floral tribute at Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s grave. A virtual exhibition of books and photographs related to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan will be held at Sir Syed House.

The winners of All India Sir Syed Essay Writing Competitions will also be felicitated. Several other programmes will be held in University to mark Founder’s Day celebrations.