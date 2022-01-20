Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BSF using illumination bombs to tackle smuggling via drones
others

BSF using illumination bombs to tackle smuggling via drones

When fired, the illumination bombs light up the area up to 300m around the spot, helping the BSF watch the skies and detect a drone trying to intrude into the Indian territory
Smuggling through drones has seen a spurt, and the BSF has responded to it via this new technology and better surveillance. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ByAnil Sharma

Amritsar With drones being used for smuggling arms, ammunition and drugs from across the border into Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) has started using illuminating bombs that help it patrol the skies along the international border with Pakistan.

The border outposts, tagged as sensitive, have been entrusted with the task of using illuminating as soon as a drone hovers nearby. “We have been trying technologies on the border to tackle the threat of Pakistani drones. These illuminating bombs, in use for some time, are helping our personnel detect dropping of drugs and arms using drones,” said a senior BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named.

He added, “We have provided these light-emitting shells to our jawans at sensitive points and these act as a preventive measure against any unauthorised entry into our territory. These bombs illuminate an area between 200 metre and 300 metre, making it difficult for anti-national smugglers to operate from across the border.”

“Our jawans often fire these lightening bombs immediately after hearing the buzzing sounds of flying objects. Until a better technology solution is devised, these illuminating bombs are being used as deterrents, especially in foggy nights,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, illuminating bombs were used by the BSF personnel near Muhawa border outpost after hearing a drone. “The troops heard the humming sound of a flying object coming from Pakistan. They, as per drill, engaged the object and also illuminated the area by firing illuminating bombs. All sister agencies were informed. The troops also heard the sound of a dropping from the flying object. The area was cordoned and in the morning, a search of the area was carried out,” said a BSF spokesperson on Thursday, adding that during the search, packets of heroin weighing 7.25 kg were seized.

On January 18, Amritsar sector BSF personnel had recovered a drone about 200metre from the international border. Sources said the drone had fallen in the fields along the barbed wire fence into the Indian side, after it ran out of the power. On January 14, a special task force (STF) of Punjab Police had seized an improvised explosive devise (IED) weighing 5kg and 1 lakh on the outskirts of Dhanoa village in Ajnala sub-division, again near the border.

Police had said the IED was to be used during assembly polls. Since the election code of conduct has been enforced in the state, the Punjab Police and the BSF have strengthened their security along the border. Punjab Police officials have been carrying out special search operations in border villages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP