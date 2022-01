BSP names 14 candidates; Punjab chief to contest from Phagwara

Jalandhar The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the alliance partner of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), officially announced 14 candidates for the February 20 assembly polls in Punjab. As part of the agreement with SAD, BSP is contesting on 20 of 117 seats; with the Akali Dal contesting on 97.

The party has fielded its state chief, Jasvir Singh Garhi from Phagwara (Kapurthala); general secretary Nachttar Pal from Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) and Jaspreet Singh from Payal (Ludhiana).

The others are Rakesh Mahasha from Bhoa; Jyoti Bhem from Pathankot; Kamaljit Chawla from Dina Nagar; Davinder Singh Dhapai from Kapurthala; Kuldeep Singh Lubana from Jalandhar North; Sushil Kumar Sharma from Dasuya; Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi from Urmar Tanda; Varinder Singh Parhar from Hoshiarpur; Nitin Nanda from Anandpur Sahib; Shiv Kumar from Bassi Pathana and Balwinder Singh from Raikot.