Building collapse Kush and Pluto led rescue teams to men trapped under debris

The sharp senses of Kush and Pluto, a German shepherd and Labrador with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)’s dog squad, helped rescue teams identify the exact spots where three men were trapped under a building collapsed on them in Khawaspur village of Farrukhnagar, said first responders.

It took the search and rescue teams nearly 19 hours to recover the bodies from under the rubble, but the initial alert had come from Kush the German shepherd, as early as 1.30am on Monday, followed by alerts from Pluto the Labrador. Both dogs are from the Ghaziabad unit of NDRF, their handlers said.

After the dogs led the rescue team to a particular spot of the collapsed deck, drilling was intensified and the concrete slab broken off to reach the man trapped under.

Shri Niwas, assistant commandant, NDRF, said both Kush and Pluto are well-trained, and while even machines may sometimes go wrong, the two canines never do. “They have undergone extensive training for six months and have been involved in more than 20 search and rescue operations in Nepal, Uttarakhand, Bhopal, Ghaziabad, Noida and Kanpur,” he said.

Niwas said their teams had reached the Khawaspur site around 11.30pm Sunday from Ghaziabad and Kush and Pluto reached around 12.30am along with a unit of 30 personnel. “Both dogs started assisting us within minutes of their arrival. As machines were yet to clear the debris, they made rounds of the site and identified the areas where the three men were trapped,” he said.

Amit Tomar, master (dog handler) of Kush, said Kush is trained to detect human scent. “He works off leash and barks once he notices something of interest,” he said.

Both of them have been awarded several times for their exemplary work in search and rescue missions, said Tomar.

In appreciation of their good work on Monday, they will be given a weekly off on Tuesday and, as a treat, will also get to go the ground and play, said Niwas.