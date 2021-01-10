Bulk garbage generators: Clear wet garbage at source or get ready to pay heavy fines

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an ultimatum to establishments generating 100kg of garbage per day, to recycle the wet waste or pay a heavy fine as the corporation will not clear the wet waste.

PMC has also allowed establishments to appoint private agencies to clear the wet waste if the space to recycle the same is an issue.

This latest decision has come in the light of PMC discovering that housing societies that are claiming a property tax rebate because of eco-measures introduced, are in fact, not complying with vermiculture, solar power generation or rainwater harvesting systems.

Establishments generating waste of 100kg per day have until March 31, 2021, to put a recycling plan into place, or then pay a hefty fine.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, “Bulk Waste Generator means and includes buildings occupied by the Central Government Departments or Undertakings, State Government Departments or Undertakings, Local Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings or Private Companies, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Schools, Colleges, Universities, other Educational Institutions, Hostels, Hotels, Commercial Establishments, Markets, Places of Worship, Stadia and Sports Complexes, having an average waste generation rate exceeding 100kg per day (of all waste streams put together)”.

Currently in areas under the PMC, there are 692 bulk waste generators of which at least 30 don’t have a mechanism to process garbage at source.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “If establishments are giving reasons for lack of space to process wet garbage at source, they should appoint a private agency to process it. Corporation is ready to pick up dry garbage. PMC will not pick up garbage from bulk generators after March 31, 2021 and impose a fine as per law.”

“If societies or establishments don’t follow this, the corporation will charge a first-time fine of ₹5,000. After giving notices if the corporation finds a society is still not following the rules, the corporation will issue a ₹10,000 fine. After a third notice, the corporation will charge ₹15000. Despite three notices and three fines, societies or establishment that continues to disobey the rules will be fined ₹15,000 for each penalty thereafter,” Khemnar added.

Action on establishments

At present, there are 75,038 establishments - residential and commercial units - taking advantage of tax rebates for having implemented eco-measures. During inspection, the corporation found that 3,081 of these establishments are not recycling wet garbage at source.

Vaibhav Kadlakh, assistant municipal commissioner, Property Tax department, said, “We get information from the ward offices and soild waste department about rebates to societies. After that, we mention the rebate and provide a final tax bill to the society or property. Now, the solid waste department has given instructions to discontinue rebates to certain societies.”

No longer notices, direct action

Madhav Jagtap, deputy municipal commissioner in charge of solid waste management said, “Corporation is giving a rebate to property tax bills where vermiculture, rainwater harvesting and solar panel system are set up. Most societies chose vermiculture and rainwater harvesting as it is cheaper to set up as compared to set up solar panels. The vermiculture is not maintained well is what we found in our survey.”

“We were given several notices to different societies to dispose of garbage on their premises. Societies are not keen to support PMC. Therefore, we have taken the decision to discontinue rebate benefits.”

‘Action is not solution’

Shuas Patvardhan, chairman of Pune District Cooperative Housing Federation said, “Fines is not the solution. PMC should motivate societies and sort out their problems, such as providing space for composting and technical guidance from experts. It is a continuous process. It cannot change immediately. It needs time.

He admitted, “Societies are also responsible for not maintaining units. Builders install units for rebate. But, societies fail to maintain it due to lack of guidance and expertise. PMC should have to help and counsel them about the importance of garbage problems and disposal. We are appealing to societies to cooperate with the PMC.”