Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Bus overturns on Gwalior road, passengers escape after breaking windows

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 08:19 pm IST

A bus from Delhi to Sagar overturned, trapping passengers. They escaped by breaking windows; some sustained minor injuries. All are safe now.

A private roadways bus travelling from Delhi to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh overturned early Monday morning, leaving around thirty passengers trapped inside. The passengers managed to escape by breaking the bus’s window panes. Some passengers sustained minor injuries, said police on Monday.

Circle officer Laxmikant Gautam stated that all passengers were safe, except for a few who suffered minor injuries. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The incident occurred on Gwalior Road near Grassland early in the morning, when the bus had halted for a brief break at a roadside hotel. As the journey resumed, the driver lost control while reversing, causing the bus to overturn.

According to onlookers, the passengers began shouting for help after becoming trapped inside. Meanwhile, some managed to break the windowpanes and escape. Most passengers were unharmed, except for a few who sustained injuries.

The police arrived with a crane and managed to lift the bus upright. Circle officer Laxmikant Gautam stated that all passengers were safe, except for a few who suffered minor injuries.

