Businessman injured in bomb attack in Prayagraj, admitted to SRNH

A businessman was attacked with a bomb by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Naribari area on Prayagraj-Rewa National Highway on Sunday night. (Pic for representation only)

The businessman, a tractor and bike dealer, was injured in the attack. Police admitted him to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for treatment.

As per reports, Ravi Kesharwani of Chakghat is a dealer of tractor and bikes. He had left for Prayagraj city on Sunday night with his friends Vicky and Ved on an invitation. As soon as he reached near the canal culvert ahead of Naribari intersection, he stopped the car outside his brother-in-law Rakesh Kesharwani’s house to take him along. In the meantime, two attackers on a bike came from the opposite direction and hurled a bomb at the car leaving Ravi Kesharwani injured.

On receiving information, ACP Bara Kunjlata along with other police officials reached the spot of the incident and sent the injured businessman to SRN Hospital for treatment. As soon as the information spread, area residents gathered at the site of the incident.

According to ACP Bara Kunjlata, an FIR was lodged against two unidentified persons on the complaint of brother of businessman Ravi Kesharwani in Shankargarh police station and a team was formed to arrest the attackers. The ACP further said that CCTV footage was also being scanned for zeroing in on the culprits.