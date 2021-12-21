Cabinet meet at Valmikinagar clears pvt investment of 447 cr

In a bid to boost industrialisation in the state, Bihar’s cabinet on Tuesday approved private investments worth ₹447.27 crore, officials said.

These decisions were taken at the meeting of cabinet, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar, held at Valmikinagar, a tourist destination located about 330 km north of state capital Patna. A total of 13 agenda items were approved by the cabinet.

Among the projects approved is a plant for carbonated soft drinks, juice, fruit beverages and packaged drinking water and units for ethanol animal feed and Cogen power plants. “The two investments are expected to generate employment for 597 skilled and unskilled labourers,” said officials.

Meanwhile,contrary to the expectations, the cabinet skipped taking call on long anticipated demand of locals for separate district status for Bagaha.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Nitish Kumar, who reached Valmikinagar for the last cabinet meeting of the year, inaugurated the boat safari and enjoyed sailing along with his cabinet colleagues in the old Triveni canal.He also inspected the site of the proposed conventional centre, to be constructed at a cost of ₹121 crore over about 25 acres of land with a provision for meeting hall (capacity of 500 seats) and a guest house of 102 rooms.

“We are confident that the place, with beautiful view of the water, forest and mountains, would attract tourists. With the construction of convention centre, the tourism will receive a further boost. While professional groups can hold meeting, the convention centre would offer accommodation to those visiting the place on a personal trip,” the chief minister told reporters after the inspection of proposed convention centre.