Camp in good hands: PCB ensures steady oxygen supply; old Command hospital now Covid care centre

PUNE Lt Gen JS Nain, GoC-in-C Southern Command, on Tuesday, visited the old Command Hospital complex to review a dedicated medical facility established for treatment of Covid cases.

Gen Nain said, “We are fully geared up to extend medical aid to the state government and people of Pune at this facility. A dedicated team of doctors and nursing assistants have been placed in the hospital to take care of Covid patients”.

A statement issued by a senior officer, part of the core group coordinating medical assistance at the Command Hospital, read: “Southern Command has been historically linked with various humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in its area of responsibility, spread over 11 states and four Union territories. Clear directions have been given by the Army Commander, Southern Command, to be prepared to provide appropriate Covid medical facilities to assist citizens in need, while remaining fit to meet various contingencies.”

Also, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has been able to generate a stock of oxygen and is now taking the assistance of social organisations to ensure a back- up of oxygen cylinders.

PCB chief executive officer, Amit Kumar, said, “The board has been playing a key role in providing critical services like ventilator, oxygen and ICU facilities to covid patients and has successfully saved lives of many of them since the second wave hit the city,” he said.

Credai offers assistance

Credai-Pune Metro has donated 10 ventilators and 10 high oxygen flow devices to PMC and PCMC hospitals.

The association has donated the devices and ventilators to Baner Thergaon, PCMC.

A 30-bed Covid ward for Pune police at the DY Patil hospital in Pimpri was inaugurated recently.

“Credai-Pune Metro is also committed to contributing five additional ventilators here,” said Anil Pharande, president, Credai-Pune Metro.

“Credai Pune is planning to vaccinate 0.15 million labourers, free of cost, after May 1,” said Ranjit Naiknavare, vice-president, Credai Pune-Metro.