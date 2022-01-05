Campaign to expose critics of Hindutva from Jan 11: Sant Samiti

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (a national committee of saints) will launch a drive to expose those criticising Hindus and Hindutva. Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of the samiti said the drive will be launched in villages of Uttar Pradesh (UP) with sant sammelans at 13 places.

These places include Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Bithoor, Vrindavan, Shukratal, Brajghat, Garhmukteshwar, Kachla, Soro, Naimisharanya, Deoria, Orchha and Vindhyachal in UP.

The first sant sammelan will be organised in Naimisharanya on January 11. Saraswati said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in at least five such meetings by saints as chief guest. These sammelans would be organised in association with Kashi Vidvat Parishad, Akhara Parishad and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

“We want to tell such politicians who have their own political commitments in doing such criticism to not attack Hindutva and Hindus for their politics. The sant community will not tolerate it and through these conferences and drive in villages, such pseudo socialists and Congress leaders who are continuously making unrestrained statements on Hindus and their traditions will be exposed,” he added.

“In these meetings the saints will take a resolution to expose those criticising Hindu society and Hindutva in debates on various platforms. After the sammelans, saints will go to their respective areas and hold meetings with the villagers to expose the detractors of Hindus and Hindutva on various platforms,” he said.

“The saints will also give a message to work for Ganga cleaning and cow protection. They will also apprise the people of the grandeur of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The grand temple that is coming up in Ayodhya will also be part of the discussion,” he added.