{Campaigning in south Malwa} First-timers pitch family legacy, sympathy as major poll planks

Bathinda As electioneering gains momentum, several first-time contestants are banking on family legacy or public sympathy to woo voters in the south Malwa belt.

A surprise candidate from Mansa district’s Budladha Congress’ Ranveer Kaur Mian, 30, makes it a point to refer to her husband’s grandfather Bathinda MP late Hakam Singh Mian at every election meeting. Issues of public interest, at this stage, figure only as an aside in her public utterances.

“Our dada ji (grandfather) was killed by terrorists. He suffered several bullet shots in the head and the painful incident is still etched in the memory of Congress supporters of the region. He did a lot for people. I hope that you (voters) will cast vote in support, as I am trying to pursue dada ji’s legacy,” the political greenhorn says at an election meeting.

Assisted by her husband, Mian village sarpanch Sarabjeet Singh, Ranveer, a PhD in English and a management graduate, bats for opening up of new avenues for higher education in Budladha, one of the most educationally-backward segments.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the high-stakes Bathinda Urban seat, Jagroop Singh Gill pushes his party’s political stance to target the incumbent Congress MLA Manpreet Badal on issues of alleged corruption and mis-governance. His team of volunteers mention that Gill, a Bathinda councillor for the record sixth time, was back-stabbed by Manpreet in mayoral polls. .

Congress contestant from Lambi, a keenly-watched segment, Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana is also seeking sympathy for his late father Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana’s legacy. “My father, a former irrigation minister, worked to consolidate people against the Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on his home-turf. During the separatist movement in Punjab, my father stood by the victim of police atrocities. After his demise in March 2021, his supporters have encouraged me take the legacy forward,” he added.

Punjabi singer and Congress candidate from Mansa Sidhu Moosewala is campaigning for party candidates in Mansa and Bathinda district. He takes pride in crediting his mother Charan Kaur, sarpanch of his native Musa village, for encouraging him to take the electoral plunge.

“Constructive voting is needed to redress the grievances of the underdeveloped region of the state. The party has fielded several young and academically sound faces to give a new life to the next government,” said the singer.

From Abohar, the traditional stronghold of the Jakhar family, Congress nominee Sandeep Jakhar highlights development works undertaken over the past two years. After ex-state Congress president Sunil Jakhar lost to BJP’s greenhorn in 2017, the Jakhar family pulled up its socks to reclaim electoral dominance in Abohar.

With the support of newly elected members of the Abohar MC, the Jakhar scion mentions roads, underground drinking water pipeline, sewage system and stadiums as key public works started under his command.