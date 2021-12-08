CAQM order shutting unclean fuel units affects 900 in Haryana

In a bid to check the air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered an immediate closure of industries which are not running on cleaner fuels despite their availability.

The latest order by the commission is likely to affect over 900 industries in the 14 NCR districts of Haryana which are using unapproved fuels, according to the Haryana government data.

The commission said that violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to operate till December 12.

“The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has issued directions for immediate closure of all such industries located in industrial areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are available but have still not switched over to the cleaner fuel. As per the directions of the commission, these violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12, and the position will be reviewed for further decisions,” the CAQM said in a statement.

According to the statement, the flying squads of CAQM will also launch special drives and inspect sites to ensure compliance of the directions. Till Sunday, a total of 576 sites were visited by the flying squads, of which 111 units were identified for immediate closure, which include 23 sites in the NCR districts of Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Industrial Association has written to the CAQM seeking representation from the industry in the commission before issuing directions and relief for industries not running on PNG/cleaner fuels.

JN Mangla, president of the Gurugram Industrial Association who sent the letter on Monday, said, “The directions are issued without any consultations with the industry. In many places, there is no infrastructure for supply of PNG or other cleaner fuels. New directions every week impact our work and deliveries get affected. Food processing industries and those who process raw material for wine get affected. The work of the garment industry also gets affected as there are specific timelines for delivery of orders.”

The association wrote the letter after the CAQM on December 2 directed that industrial units in NCR, not running on PNG or cleaner fuels, shall be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day from Monday to Friday and shall not be allowed to operate on Saturdays and Sundays. At present, this remains applicable to those industrial units, where there is no supply of PNG.

The letter by the Gurugram association also mentions that the National Green Tribunal had earlier approved agro-based fuels due to the reduced ill effect on the environment, therefore, requesting CAQM to allow industries running on such fuel to operate.

“We humbly request you to consider the option of industries running on agro-based fuel like mustard husk, rice husk, saw dust and who have simultaneously implemented pollution control and monitoring mechanisms to be granted relief...” states the letter.

“We are only requesting the CAQM to discuss issues with the industrial association also once to get our perspective before directions are issued. Most of the industries follow all the norms, but they have to use DG sets at times, when power supply gets disconnected. Same is with using non-cleaner fuels, as it is mostly because of lack of infrastructure available to us. If we are allowed to operate for only eight hours, then our work gets affected as in some industries, the heating up and starting of the machine itself takes up to eight hours and that is why the machines are on continuously,” said Mangla.

Parveen Yadav, president of Gurgaon Udyog Association, said, “As the Covid-19 situation improved this year, the garment industry has started showing signs of revival. But with such norms and fixed working hours, it will be very difficult to deliver the orders on time. The delay will further affect our payments.”