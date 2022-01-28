Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Carcasses of migratory birds found in Tripura, probe ordered
Carcasses of migratory birds found in Tripura, probe ordered

An official said the carcasses will be sent to a local hospital for post-mortem and they will get to know more details after getting their reports
(HT Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Tripura’s forest department has started an investigation after carcasses of migratory birds were found near the Sukhsagar Lake at Udaipur in the state’s Gomati district, nearly 50 kilometres from the capital Agartala. The rare migratory birds arrive in the state during winter.

Forest department officials said that they recovered a few carcasses of birds on Thursday. Some of them were those of local species as well.

“We have already started our probe into the matter. All the carcasses would be sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. We will get to know more details after getting the reports, “ said Udaipur’s sub-divisional forest officer Kamal Bhowmik.

A resident of the area said that they have never seen carcasses of birds there before. “We are surprised at this incident. It might have happened due to the pesticides used in the field near the lake,” said the resident.

