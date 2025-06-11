Faridabad, The cardiology degree of the MBBS-qualified doctor who allegedly posed as a cardiologist and performed more than 50 heart surgeries in over eight months at a government hospital here was found to be fake, police investigation revealed. Cardiology degree of Faridabad doctor posing as cardiologist found fake, police probe reveals

This finding has led to the registration of a fresh case against Dr Pankaj Mohan Sharma, who is accused of performing surgeries at the heart care centre in Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, police said.

According to police and official documents, he worked there from July 18, 2024, to February 5, 2025, and saw more than 4,100 heart patients.

Besides him, a case has also been registered against a few others, including Dr N Pratap Kumar of Meditrina Hospital Private Limited, police said.

Meditrina Hospital was running the heart centre on PPP mode.

It has been reported that Dr Sharma, despite having an MBBS degree, is not authorised to carry out critical cardiac procedures.

However, he allegedly impersonated cardiologist Dr Pankaj Mohan by using his MBBS registration number instead of his own number.

The matter came to light when a patient approached the real doctor, prompting an inquiry.

Dr Mohan is a cardiologist and director of KP Heart and Skin Centre in Faridabad.

He filed a complaint with the Indian Medical Association and sent a legal notice to Sharma in January, police earlier said. He also informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Jayant Ahuja about the matter on April 21.

On April 11, advocate and social activist Sanjay Gupta also filed a complaint against the accused, alleging that he had obtained additional qualifications using forged documents.

Following the complaints, an FIR was registered against Dr Sharma at Faridabad NIT police station.

Subsequently, police sent Dr Sharma's documents to the National Board of Examination in Medical Science in New Delhi for verification.

"According to NBEMS report, no candidate named Pankaj Mohan Sharma had appeared for the exam, and it was discovered that the degree was fake," Maqsood Ahmad, DCP, NIT, Faridabad, said.

The police investigation also revealed that Dr Sharma had created a Facebook account in the name of Kshitij Mohan. It was revealed that he is also a managing director of a film production company, Pensus Professional Private Limited.

When Dr Sharma was contacted to comment on the matter, his number was found switched off.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.