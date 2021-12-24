Case against Majithia lodged under SAD-BJP regime: Channi

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday claimed that a case dairy (zimni) of Punjab Police related to a drug cartel busted in 2013 refers to the role of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Channi said before taking action against Majithia, he had made sure that he, himself, was convinced about the role of Majithia, after discussions with officers.

“When I got fully convinced that these people had involvement, we proceeded as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” Channi said, adding that since this case was not registered during the Congress government’s time, the question of political vendetta did not arise.

“Rather, the case was cracked in during SAD-BJP’s tenure in 2013. In one such case, the case diary has the name of Majithia. Drug lord Jagdish Bhola had openly named him in the case as well, before the media in Mohali court that time,” the CM said. He alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also detected Majithia’s role, claiming that it had also found him guilty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People involved in the drug trade including Satta, Pindi…are on the run now. The ED probe says these people used to live in Majithia’s house and were given gunmen,” the CM claimed. “No action against Majithia was take; rather he was sheltered because he was related to the then CM and the deputy CM,” said Channi.

On former CM Capt Amarinder terming the case against Majithia as baseless, Channi quipped that the cat is out of the bag. Channi also took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for tendering an apology to Majithia.

“Kejriwal should tender an apology to people of Punjab now. Bhagwant Mann also colluded with the Delhi CM to beg for apology from Kejriwal. SAD leader from Delhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa arranged the meeting between Kejriwal and Majithia,” said Channi, while claiming that the government would also probe the sand and liquor businesses of the accused in the drug cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}