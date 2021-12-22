Case against Majithia not tenable in court: Capt

Rajpura Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said that the drugs case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, would not stand legal scrutiny, as the government had not followed the due process of law. To a pointed query, he retorted by saying that it was not clear that on what basis had the government registered the case against Majithia, since the report on drug trafficking was still lying with the Punjab and Haryana high court in a sealed cover.

“After all, there is rule of law in the country and I am sure it will not stand legal scrutiny in a court of law,” he said, adding, “Just because you don’t like someone, you can’t put him behind bars.”

‘No justification for lynching’

On the lynching incidents that followed the two sacrilege bids, the former CM condemned the killings. “The accused should have been handed over to the police,” he said, in town to attend a meeting of his party, the Punjab Lok Congress. At the meeting, senior Congress leader Jagdish Kumar Jagga joined Amarinder’s party.

“No civilised society can and should approve of such killings,” he added, when asked for his view on the lynching incidents, adding, “Overall, there is no justification for mob lynching, whatsoever.”

On the issue of people’s anger boiling over due to the delay in justice in Behbal Kalan sacrilege case, Capt said, “My government had pursued the case from Day 1. First, the state had to fight a long legal battle to get back the inquiry from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Investigation then began and 22 persons, including police officials and civilians, were arrested. They are out on bail now.”

He added that national security and the welfare of Punjab was on the top of his priorities, and hoped that next PLC-BJP government will be voted to power and set thins right.

Amarinder also thanked the BJP leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, in particular, for their whole-hearted support for Punjab.

On complaints of harassment, arm-twisting, intimidation and registration of false cases at the behest of the local MLA, Capt Amarinder said, he will ensure that he (the MLA) was held accountable soon. “My first priority is national security and good governance,” he added.