Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Case against Majithia not tenable in court: Capt
others

Case against Majithia not tenable in court: Capt

Capt added that the lynching was condemnable and could not be justified in any way, whatsoever; he added no civil society should accept such incidents
Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh has said the drugs case against Majithia will fall, as the Punjab government had not followed the due process of law. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani

Rajpura Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said that the drugs case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, would not stand legal scrutiny, as the government had not followed the due process of law. To a pointed query, he retorted by saying that it was not clear that on what basis had the government registered the case against Majithia, since the report on drug trafficking was still lying with the Punjab and Haryana high court in a sealed cover.

“After all, there is rule of law in the country and I am sure it will not stand legal scrutiny in a court of law,” he said, adding, “Just because you don’t like someone, you can’t put him behind bars.”

‘No justification for lynching’

On the lynching incidents that followed the two sacrilege bids, the former CM condemned the killings. “The accused should have been handed over to the police,” he said, in town to attend a meeting of his party, the Punjab Lok Congress. At the meeting, senior Congress leader Jagdish Kumar Jagga joined Amarinder’s party.

“No civilised society can and should approve of such killings,” he added, when asked for his view on the lynching incidents, adding, “Overall, there is no justification for mob lynching, whatsoever.”

RELATED STORIES

On the issue of people’s anger boiling over due to the delay in justice in Behbal Kalan sacrilege case, Capt said, “My government had pursued the case from Day 1. First, the state had to fight a long legal battle to get back the inquiry from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Investigation then began and 22 persons, including police officials and civilians, were arrested. They are out on bail now.”

He added that national security and the welfare of Punjab was on the top of his priorities, and hoped that next PLC-BJP government will be voted to power and set thins right.

Amarinder also thanked the BJP leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, in particular, for their whole-hearted support for Punjab.

On complaints of harassment, arm-twisting, intimidation and registration of false cases at the behest of the local MLA, Capt Amarinder said, he will ensure that he (the MLA) was held accountable soon. “My first priority is national security and good governance,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP