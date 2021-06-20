Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Case against three for objectionable post against Champat Rai
others

Case against three for objectionable post against Champat Rai

The case has been registered against the trio Vineet Narayan, Alka Lahoti and Rajneesh under 18 Sections of IPC and IT Act on the complaint of Champat Rai’s brother Sanjay Bansal
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
HT Image

Meerut: A case was registered against three people, including a woman, in Nageena police station of Bijnor district on Saturday for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on social media.

The case has been registered against the trio Vineet Narayan, Alka Lahoti and Rajneesh under 18 Sections of IPC and IT Act on the complaint of Champat Rai’s brother Sanjay Bansal. The sections are: 153 A, 193, 295-A, 417, 419, 448, 465, 487, 409, 470, 471, 504, 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 507 of IPC and 66(d), 71 and 74 of IT Act.

Nageena police station inspector Krishna Murari Dohre said that a fair investigation would be carried out. “Only appropriate sections would be kept in the case after investigation,” he said.

Sanjay Bansal, a resident of Nageena, has written in his complaint that his friend Rajeev Gupta sent him a screen-shot of Vineet Narayan’s post in which objectionable comments were made against his brother Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and leader of VHP. He somehow managed the telephone number of Narayan and called him. The person who answered the phone introduced himself as Rajneesh and said that the post was made on the suggestion of Alka Lahoti, a resident of Nageena.

Bansal also accused Rajneesh of using abusive language before disconnecting the call.

