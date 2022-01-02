Cash allowance to women not freebie, but social security: Mann

Moga Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said giving ₹1,000 allowance to all women was not a freebie, but social security. “Women will become empowered and self-reliant with the extra financial help. AAP’s policy of giving ₹1,000 allowance to all the women of Punjab above 18, will prove to be a milestone in women empowerment. For this scheme, only ₹8,200 crore are required per year. If we can end the sand mafia, we earn ₹20,000 crore,” said Mann, in Dharamkot to hold a ally in support of AAP candidate Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos.

Mann added, “Leaders, who are talking about eradicating poverty directly, are outright liars. Poverty is not overcome by speaking and making promises. Poverty can be eradicated through good education and knowledge. If voted to power, the AAP government will ensure good education for your children and will provide opportunities and resources to move ahead in life.”

Emphasising the importance of agricultural reforms, Mann added, “Farmers in villages adopt the method of farming by taking advice from each other. To really improve farming and production, we must adopt scientific methods. The AAP government, if and when formed, will provide help of agricultural experts, who will guide the farmers towards adopting new and improved scientific methods. We will recruit agriculture experts.”

“You have given opportunities to the Congress, the Akalis, the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh. They have only increased the problems of Punjab. Give only one chance to the AAP. We will save farmers, youth and businessmen and take Punjab forward,” he claimed.

