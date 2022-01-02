Home / Cities / Others / Cash allowance to women not freebie, but social security: Mann
others

Cash allowance to women not freebie, but social security: Mann

He added poverty eradication could not be tackled by mere promises, but required real, solid ground-work and the adoption of agri-reform in an agrarian state like Punjab
Sangrur MP and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann claimed that cahs allowance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 to every women above 18 will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,200 crore; sand mafia end will give us <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 crore, he claimed. (HT PHOTO)
Sangrur MP and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann claimed that cahs allowance of 1,000 to every women above 18 will cost 8,200 crore; sand mafia end will give us 20,000 crore, he claimed. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 07:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Moga Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said giving 1,000 allowance to all women was not a freebie, but social security. “Women will become empowered and self-reliant with the extra financial help. AAP’s policy of giving 1,000 allowance to all the women of Punjab above 18, will prove to be a milestone in women empowerment. For this scheme, only 8,200 crore are required per year. If we can end the sand mafia, we earn 20,000 crore,” said Mann, in Dharamkot to hold a ally in support of AAP candidate Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos.

Mann added, “Leaders, who are talking about eradicating poverty directly, are outright liars. Poverty is not overcome by speaking and making promises. Poverty can be eradicated through good education and knowledge. If voted to power, the AAP government will ensure good education for your children and will provide opportunities and resources to move ahead in life.”

Emphasising the importance of agricultural reforms, Mann added, “Farmers in villages adopt the method of farming by taking advice from each other. To really improve farming and production, we must adopt scientific methods. The AAP government, if and when formed, will provide help of agricultural experts, who will guide the farmers towards adopting new and improved scientific methods. We will recruit agriculture experts.”

“You have given opportunities to the Congress, the Akalis, the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh. They have only increased the problems of Punjab. Give only one chance to the AAP. We will save farmers, youth and businessmen and take Punjab forward,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out