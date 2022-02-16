Caste issue: Case filed against SP Singh Baghel in MP-MLA court

Agra A lawyer and Samajwadi Party (SP) worker has filed a petition against Union minister of state for law and BJP candidate from Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri, SP Singh Baghel, in MP-MLA court regarding discrepancies in his caste certificate. Baghel is contesting against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioner, Suresh Chand Soni has filed the complaint under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, 211 and other relevant sections of SC/ST Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The petition has been registered as miscellaneous case and the court would hear on the issue of maintainability of the case on February 18, said the lawyer.

According to Soni, the minister got his Schedule Caste (SC) certificate by misleading the authorities and contested elections from Tundla reserved assembly seat in 2017 and again in 2019 from Agra parliamentary reserved seat. “In the educational certificates of SP Singh Baghel in Madhya Pradesh and Meerut, his caste is recorded as Thakur, an upper caste,” claimed Soni.

“However, Baghel joined police force in Uttar Pradesh as Other Backward Caste (OBC) and went on to become MP from Jalesar parliamentary seat in 1998, 1999 and 2004 as SP candidate. Moreover, he also claimed to be OBC while being sent to Rajya Sabha by BSP in 2014,” said Soni before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) at Agra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Baghel then contested election for UP assembly in 2017 from reserved seat of Tundla (Firozabad) on the basis of SC certificate mentioning his caste as ‘Dhangar’ and became minister in the state cabinet after being elected. He (Baghel) then filed nomination again as SC candidate from reserved Lok Sabha seat of Agra in 2019 and got elected as BJP candidate and became minister in the union cabinet,” said the lawyer.

In the plaint, apart from Baghel, the action has also been sought against the then Tehsildar of Sadar Tehsil, clerk, regional revenue inspector, lekhpal and others involved in making the SC certificate of the minister, he added.

The petitioner has urged the court to register the case and get the discrepancies in caste mentioned by the minister enquired. The court will hear the issue of its maintainability on February 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several attempts were made to contact the union minister for his comment but no response could be attained.

Attack on Baghel’s motorcade

Agra The motorcade of union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel was attacked late on Tuesday evening. Stones and sticks were hurled at his car, breaking the window panes. The minister was filing an FIR at Karhal police station when reports last came.

Baghel is BJP candidate from Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri and is contesting against SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

“Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel was returning after campaigning. A group of men came on the road when the minister’s motorcade reached near Atikullapur village under Karhal police station in Mainpuri,” informed officiating superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri Madhuban Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“According to the minister, stones and sticks were hurled at the fleet, damaging the window panes of the minister’s car. Police reached the spot and necessary action will follow the complaint lodged by the minister,” he said.

The official denied that any firing took place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON