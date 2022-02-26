Caught in a basement as explosions rock building

Akshara and her brother, Aarav Kumar, were scared out of their wits as they spent the night in a Kharkiv (city in Ukraine) basement with 100 other students of Indian origin, seeing the walls shake with every explosion.

The explosions were deafening and they could see the flashes in the basement, where the temperature was 2 degrees Celsius and no heating.

Both siblings are students of the National Medical University in Kharkiv, which was under heavy attack by the Russians.

“I wasn’t this worried when I was moved into the basement, but what has happened overnight has left me deeply worried about our safety,” she said over the phone, adding that help from the Indian Embassy was not forthcoming.

Last night, the embassy informed them that they would be evacuated via Hungary. That was the last communication their Indian agents Dr Hardeep and Dr Karan received.

“We have only two bags of chips to survive and very little water among us. The explosions started the moment we were being taken to the mess for food. We were rushed back and haven’t eaten since Thursday noon,” she said.

She shared an appeal from other students to family members, urging them to protest at the Russian Embassy for their safe evacuation, and to build pressure on the Indian government.

The appeal said if the evacuation would help only those at the western borders not those stuck in places like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odessa, Sumy, Zaprozhye, there was no hope from them as they cannot travel thousands of kilometres to the west under the circumstances.

“Please help us; what should we do?,” she said before the call dropped.

Her mother, Dr Madhurima, somehow learnt that their cellphones had discharged and they were looking for a way to charge them. Another medical student, Jency Singh, sent a video of her having taken shelter at a metro station, urging the government for help.

Outside Indian embassy in Kyiv, braving 5 degrees temp

Medical student Akanksha Shukla, 21, of Kanpur is stuck in the Ukraine capital Kyiv. She is worried about her safety in the fast changing situation.

“We are not being helped, not even being told what to do,” said the fourth year MBBS student, speaking over the phone.

“There are long queues outside super markets and ATMs; the entire city is under darkness. People are trying to leave Kyiv. There is total chaos,” she said, adding the hotel and taxi tariffs have jumped eight times. The circumstances were extremely tough for people like her.

She is with three other Indian students, Shrishti Singh of Jharkhand, Kavita Arora of Ludhiana and Shubham Prasad of Faridabad. All of them were desperate to get back to India.

“There are about 100 students outside the Indian embassy in Kyiv. The embassy had earlier asked us to stay put in the medical school. Now, we are being asked to move into a hotel on our own,” she said.

“We do not have that much money. A cheap hotel is charging ₹8,000 per day in Indian currency. Students are struggling for food and accommodation, she said.

Akanksha’s medical school is about 600 km from Kyiv. She and three others left as the situation became grim and reached Kyiv by train on Thursday morning.

“I heard many explosions as I reached Kyiv; I am outside the embassy with others, waiting for help, braving five degrees Celsius,” she said.

Her family, living in Lal Bangla, is concerned and calling her regularly to inquire about her well-being. Her father, Neelam Prasad Shukla, said she had booked a flight to India but the flight was cancelled and she was stranded. Shukla said he has emailed the Prime Minister’s office seeking help. “This is really disappointing that our government is not helping our children,” he said.