CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge

Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university’s website to avail this facility.

University’s media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university’s examination committee had taken this decision for the benefit of the students. He said that majority of the students apply for a degree through online shops, and degrees dispatched to students were reaching the same addresses. Therefore, students were deprived of receiving their degrees.

He said that students of batches 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, have been advised to visit the university’s website www.ccsuniversity.ac.in, and open the ‘student help desk’ and find a link ‘provide information to get only original degree’. The students will need to fill in the required information, and their degree would be dispatched to their address without any fees.

Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university. Students of 2020-21 batches need not apply for the degree online because their degrees have already been sent to their respective colleges. He further said that those who wish to apply for degrees before the 2016-17 batch could also apply for free degrees through the website.

