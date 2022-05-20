CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university’s website to avail this facility.
University’s media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university’s examination committee had taken this decision for the benefit of the students. He said that majority of the students apply for a degree through online shops, and degrees dispatched to students were reaching the same addresses. Therefore, students were deprived of receiving their degrees.
He said that students of batches 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, have been advised to visit the university’s website www.ccsuniversity.ac.in, and open the ‘student help desk’ and find a link ‘provide information to get only original degree’. The students will need to fill in the required information, and their degree would be dispatched to their address without any fees.
Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university. Students of 2020-21 batches need not apply for the degree online because their degrees have already been sent to their respective colleges. He further said that those who wish to apply for degrees before the 2016-17 batch could also apply for free degrees through the website.
Nana Patole to visit Ayodhya on June 7
NAGPUR Call it a game of subtle political one-upmanship, but on the day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray put his much-hyped June 5 visit to Ayodhya on hold, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan on June 7. Patole said that the chief mahant of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Brijmohan Das, met him at Congress office in Mumbai last week and invited him to Ayodhya.
UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd in Transport Nagar on Friday. The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store. The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
Pune district reports 42 new Covid cases in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are active cases. Pune city reported 31 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,964 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
UPSIDA fast tracks ₹700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth ₹700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi.
SpiceJet Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Mumbai; due to bad weather
PUNE Devotees of Sai Baba who boarded SpiceJet flight SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi were in for a hard time as first the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport and subsequently, the same flight which was again to take off from Shirdi to Delhi was cancelled as it was stuck in Mumbai.
