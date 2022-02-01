Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Central agencies begin probe into car explosion in Kullu
others

Central agencies begin probe into car explosion in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that central investigation agencies have initiated a probe into the explosion that took place under a parked car in Jari village here on Friday
HT Image
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 08:46 PM IST
ByAsian News International, Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that central investigation agencies have initiated a probe into the explosion that took place under a parked car in Jari village here on Friday.

“National Investigation Agency, National Security Guard and Intelligence Bureau have initiated an investigation into the matter,” superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP further informed that a forensic science laboratory team collected the samples from the spot.

SP Sharma said, “The FSL team has taken samples from the spot right after the blast. NIA, NSG, & IB officials of Central Investigation Agencies have started investigation.”

Sharma also informed that as many as 20 people, including those staying in nearby hotels in the area, have been questioned in connection with the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the police said it suspected the use of gelatin in the explosives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP