Central Railways (CR) restores train operations including Deccan Express

PUNE The Central Railways (CR) restored several train operations that were cancelled, diverted or short-terminated due to landslides over the past few days.

On July 22 a major landslide happened in the ghat section of Lonavla, due to which all train operations going through the section were cancelled. While all trains between Pune and Mumbai were cancelled, now after repair works, train operations are back to normal.

One of the major trains between the two cities is the Deccan Express, which was back to its normal schedule timings from Sunday.

Similarly, several other trains originating, passing through and running on this route started operating normally.

The landslide happened at several sections in the ghat area and mud with huge rocks came rolling over the railway tracks. While at some of the spots even the soil under the tracks was washed away, railway traffic was stopped due to broken electricity supply lines.

“After the landslide happened, the railways worked on a priority basis to clear the mud and debris from the railway tracks. Still the route was closed for two days and now we are restoring train operations as per earlier normal schedule times,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Trains back on track

The following trains which were announced earlier as cancelled due to landslides and water logging on Konkan Railways and South-West Railways have been restored:

01007 CSMT-Pune special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01008 Pune-CSMT special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01003 Dadar-Sawantwadi special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01004 Sawantwadi-Dadar special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 28.7.2021

01133 CSMT-Mangaluru special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01134 Mangaluru-CSMT special JCO from 26.7.2021 to 28.7.2021

01151 CSMT-Madgaon special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01152 Madgaon-CSMT special JCO from 26.7.2021 to 28.7.2021

01111 CSMT-Madgaon special JCO from 24.7.2021 to 28.7.2021

01112 Madgaon-CSMT special JCO from 24.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01113 CSMT-Madgaon special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 28.7.2021

01114 Madgaon-CSMT special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

01411 CSMT-Kolhapur special JCO from 26.7.2021 to 28.7.2021

01412 Kolhapur-CSMT special JCO from 25.7.2021 to 27.7.2021

09578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli special JCO 23.7.2021