Channi govt deliberately did not arrest Majithia: Chadha

Chandigarh :Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Tuesday alleged that the Charanjit Singh Channi government was deliberately not arresting Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said Majithia himself has claimed that both Channi and deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa knew his whereabouts, but he was not arrested.

Chadda claimed that they (AAP) had informed the media beforehand that the Channi government would allegedly file a very weak case against Majithia and when arrested, the government would help him to get an easy bail. “The government had registered a case against Majithia to delude the people of Punjab that they are taking action against the drug mafia when they had done nothing for their whole tenure,” he alleged.

Chadha said the Channi government proved to be a weak and unstable government. “During his tenure of 111 days, Channi government changed DGPs and AGs three times and transferred SP and SSP dozens of times,” he added.