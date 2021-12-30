Channi launches slew of projects in Ghanaur; MLA was first in Patiala to rise against Capt

Ghanaur/Samana Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced subdivisional status for Ghanaur, to be formally approved in the next Cabinet meeting on January 1, besides launching ₹269-crore projects during a ‘Vikas Rally’ in favour of MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur.

Jalalpur was the first MLA in Patiala who had openly revolted against former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, with the Capt not accepting his request for the subdivision status and even accusing him of being hand-in-glove with the BJP and the Akalis.

Of ₹132-crore development projects that Channi launched, ₹95 crore are for widening and the maintenance of roads; another ₹2.8 crore are for sprucing up infrastructure. He also announced ₹28 crore for other development works.

In his speech, Channi claimed that till Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia remained with that party, there was no hope for revival. “Majithia is now on the run from law after registration of FIR against him in a drugs case,” touting it as his government’s achievement.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his antics, Channi said Kejriwal was indulging in theatrics with the sole aim of capturing power in Punjab but is unable to keep his flock together as 10 of his MLAs and 3 MPs have already bid goodbye to him.

Expressing gratitude to the CM for bestowing special attention on the Ghanaur constituency, Jalalpur hailed him as the people’s CM.

Later in the day, addressing another rally at Samana, Channi said that on demand from local MLA Rajinder Singh, the state government will takeover Public College, Samana, and the upgrade of the local civil hospital from 50-100 beds, with the announcement to be approved in the Cabinet meeting.