Home / Cities / Others / Channi launches slew of projects in Ghanaur; MLA was first in Patiala to rise against Capt
others

Channi launches slew of projects in Ghanaur; MLA was first in Patiala to rise against Capt

Channi held a ‘Vikas Rally’ in favour of the MLA, while also claiming that the SAD would not rise till it was ruled by leaders like Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Majithia
Ghanaur MLA expressed his gratitude to Channi for the launch of projects, which includes roads, and a subdivisional status for Ghanaur. (HT Photo)
Ghanaur MLA expressed his gratitude to Channi for the launch of projects, which includes roads, and a subdivisional status for Ghanaur. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ghanaur/Samana Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced subdivisional status for Ghanaur, to be formally approved in the next Cabinet meeting on January 1, besides launching 269-crore projects during a ‘Vikas Rally’ in favour of MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur.

Jalalpur was the first MLA in Patiala who had openly revolted against former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, with the Capt not accepting his request for the subdivision status and even accusing him of being hand-in-glove with the BJP and the Akalis.

Of 132-crore development projects that Channi launched, 95 crore are for widening and the maintenance of roads; another 2.8 crore are for sprucing up infrastructure. He also announced 28 crore for other development works.

In his speech, Channi claimed that till Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia remained with that party, there was no hope for revival. “Majithia is now on the run from law after registration of FIR against him in a drugs case,” touting it as his government’s achievement.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his antics, Channi said Kejriwal was indulging in theatrics with the sole aim of capturing power in Punjab but is unable to keep his flock together as 10 of his MLAs and 3 MPs have already bid goodbye to him.

Expressing gratitude to the CM for bestowing special attention on the Ghanaur constituency, Jalalpur hailed him as the people’s CM.

Later in the day, addressing another rally at Samana, Channi said that on demand from local MLA Rajinder Singh, the state government will takeover Public College, Samana, and the upgrade of the local civil hospital from 50-100 beds, with the announcement to be approved in the Cabinet meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out