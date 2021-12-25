Channi playing cheap politics on Ludhiana blast: Sukhbir

Jagraon/Moga Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday challenged Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to either give evidence linking the Ludhiana bomb blast to his political rivals’ or apologise to the public for playing cheap politics.

“Channi should not play politics on such a sensitive issue, as this could destroy peace and communal harmony in the state,” he told media persons after addressing a rally in support of SR Kaler in Jagraon and Baldev Singh Manuke in Nihal Singh Wala on Friday.

On Thursday, at a rally in Mullanpur Dakha, the CM had pointed fingers at Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia for the Ludhiana blast. Channi had asked the gathering to question as to why these incidents had happened after Majithia’s booking in a drugs case.

Retorting to this, Sukhbir on Friday said that it did not behove the CM to make such allegations, even after he had registered a false case against him (Majithia).

“It seems Channi has lost his mental balance. In case he has any evidence linking any Akali leader with any such heinous crime, he should make the evidence public immediately. If he cannot do that, then he should issue a public apology for trying to politicise the tragedy,” Sukhbir said, adding that five more blasts had taken place in the state over the past four months.

He said the CM must give a status report of the probe into all these incidents. “It is clear that the government has been caught napping. It has been busy trying to frame its political rivals and given a field day to anti-national forces to disturb the state’s peace,” he alleged.

Warning officers that all false cases would be probed by a commission, if the SAD-BSP alliance government was voted to power, action would also be initiated against those who were responsible for filing the false cases.

He also accused Channi and Punjab home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of not taking the recent sacrilege bids seriously.

In Moga, he alleged that the Congress government had done nothing in Punjab except politicising sacrilege and drug issue. “Nothing new has come up in Punjab over the past five years. Navjot Singh Sidhu is demanding capital punishment for culprits of the sacrilege incident. I am daring him to demand it for the ‘Gandhi’ family; Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar.”

Sacrilege bid a Cong conspiracy: Chandumajra

Patiala Senior vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra has alleged that the sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple at the Ludhiana bomb blast was a deep-rooted conspiracy of the Congress party. “The Congress is trying to create chaos and distract people’s attention from real issues. The sacrilege attempt is another example of the party’s conspiracy,” he alleged, adding, “The SIT constituted by the state government, regarding the Darbar Sahib incident was not acceptable to the SAD, therefore the incident should be investigated by a sitting judge of the high court,” he claimed.

