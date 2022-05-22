Chased by humans, ailing leopardess dies

An unconscious leopard which later died, was suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, a divisional forest officer quoting post-mortem examination reports said, on Saturday.

The examination conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors on Saturday, revealed that the leopard found in Navinnagar village, under the Matera police station area, on Friday, had been suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Manish Singh said.

Singh said the leopard was a female and an adult between the ages of 2 to 3 years. He said the post-mortem examination of the big cat revealed three important findings. First, the leopardess was suffering from anaemia due to which there was lack of blood in her body; secondly, the animal was also suffering with lung infection as congestion was found in her lungs. Thirdly, ticks (kinoni) were found on her skin which means she was moving very little. Moreover, her intestine was found empty which means the animal had not eaten anything for the past several days.

The DFO said as the animal was suffering with illnesses and hunger and thirst had weakened her further.

The DFO said a case would be registered against the villagers who had tried to corner the animal and later tied the legs of the big cat. The DFO said according to the Forest Act no one has the right to chase the animal. Instead of taming the animal, the villagers should have informed the forest department but they not only cornered the big cat but tied her legs too. Singh said it is possible that the animal could have been saved if information had been received in time.

Some children noticed a leopard in a field of maize in Navinnagar village under Matera PS area on Friday. On being informed, villagers tried to corner the leopard by throwing stones, the DFO said. The leopard moved a little and later fell unconscious due to weakness. The villagers tied the legs of the leopard and then informed the forest department.

On being informed a team of the forest department rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the leopard but the big cat died while being taken for treatment.

The DFO said leopards are present in Bhakhauli forest of the Nanpara range in Bahraich and it is possible that the leopard strayed from Bhakhauli forest area.

