Chased by humans, ailing leopardess dies
An unconscious leopard which later died, was suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, a divisional forest officer quoting post-mortem examination reports said, on Saturday.
The examination conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors on Saturday, revealed that the leopard found in Navinnagar village, under the Matera police station area, on Friday, had been suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Manish Singh said.
Singh said the leopard was a female and an adult between the ages of 2 to 3 years. He said the post-mortem examination of the big cat revealed three important findings. First, the leopardess was suffering from anaemia due to which there was lack of blood in her body; secondly, the animal was also suffering with lung infection as congestion was found in her lungs. Thirdly, ticks (kinoni) were found on her skin which means she was moving very little. Moreover, her intestine was found empty which means the animal had not eaten anything for the past several days.
The DFO said as the animal was suffering with illnesses and hunger and thirst had weakened her further.
The DFO said a case would be registered against the villagers who had tried to corner the animal and later tied the legs of the big cat. The DFO said according to the Forest Act no one has the right to chase the animal. Instead of taming the animal, the villagers should have informed the forest department but they not only cornered the big cat but tied her legs too. Singh said it is possible that the animal could have been saved if information had been received in time.
Some children noticed a leopard in a field of maize in Navinnagar village under Matera PS area on Friday. On being informed, villagers tried to corner the leopard by throwing stones, the DFO said. The leopard moved a little and later fell unconscious due to weakness. The villagers tied the legs of the leopard and then informed the forest department.
On being informed a team of the forest department rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the leopard but the big cat died while being taken for treatment.
The DFO said leopards are present in Bhakhauli forest of the Nanpara range in Bahraich and it is possible that the leopard strayed from Bhakhauli forest area.
SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka's Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital.
BEST gets its first woman driver; women conductors to join soon
Meet 42-year-old city resident Laxmi Jadhav who has broken the glass ceiling to become the first woman who will drive a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus starting next week. Jadhav will drive the bus route between Dharavi bus depot and south Mumbai. The decision to introduce women as bus drivers and conductors was taken in January. They have been introduced under wet lease model, under which contractors paid per kilometre provide buses with staff.
Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit
No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council. He added that he gave Union home minister Amit Shah's the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
Rural artisans of Prayagraj bag first international order for their Moonj products
One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the state government has started showing positive results here at Prayagraj. The moonj grass products made by one of the SHGs, managed by Bibi Fatima, 29 of Mahewa village in Chaka development block of Prayagraj have attracted an order from the US—the first international order for the women artisans.
