Chauhan’s resignation: Keshav, Nandi tweet reactions; Sidharth Nath questions move

PRAYAGRAJ: Soon after senior OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet and posted his decision on social media sites on Wednesday, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya along with state cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” and Sidharth Nath Singh tweeted their reactions on the development.

Trying to control the damage, BJP leader and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in his tweet said, leaders leaving the BJP would themselves have to bear the losses of jumping into “a sinking boat”. He, however, asked Chauhan to reconsider his decision, and said, when a member of the family strays away it hurts him.

However, UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, an MLA from Allahabad South seat of Prayagraj, in his tweet said that Dara Singh was part of the cabinet for five years and was not heard saying a word on neglect of the backwards and the Dalits. “Suddenly before the polls, his copy-pasting letter of Swami Prasad Maurya has made clear to all as to who is the script-writer of his resignation letter,” he said.

Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh in an apparent reaction, without naming Dara Singh, posted a state government poster on Twitter highlighting the various welfare initiatives for various sections of the society, including youth, women and farmers. The post says: “OBC and SC/ST have got maximum benefit of these schemes still they are considering to join SP. One thing is clear that citing OBC/SC/ST as a reason behind the move is a false pretense, what is the real reason?”.

In his resignation letter, Dara Singh Chauhan had mentioned that he was quitting the ministry because of the government’s “neglectful attitude” towards the backward classes, the underprivileged, the Dalits, the farmers, and the unemployed youth.