Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Bahgel orders statewide de-addiction drive

The CM has also instructed to ensure active participation of NGOs, and social, cultural and religious organisations to make the campaign successful

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday instructed the chief secretary to launch a statewide de-addiction drive.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)
The CM has asked the top official Amitabh Jain to consult renowned individuals and organisations working against addiction in the country to prepare a detailed action plan for the campaign, particularly keeping the younger generation in mind.

A press note was issued by the state government on Thursday which said the social welfare department has been asked to submit a detailed action plan in this regard within a month. The instruction comes a few months ahead of the state assembly polls.

The CM has also instructed to ensure active participation of NGOs, and social, cultural and religious organisations to make the campaign successful.

In the directive to the chief secretary, the CM called addiction a social evil that results in serious ailments to people also causing untimely death, an official statement said.

“People consume ganja, bhang, tobacco, liquor, and others for addiction and the state government has been trying to prevent it and make the society addiction-free. But until and unless people are connected with the cause, the campaign against addiction could not be successful, “ Baghel said.

The chief minister further directed to organise awareness programmes, and seminars in higher secondary schools, colleges and universities.

The Congress had promised in its manifesto for the 2018 assembly election to ban liquor in the state.

However, chief minister Baghel last month categorically said that it is not feasible to impose a ban on liquor in the state. Meanwhile, the demand to ban the sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh is gaining momentum after the state witnessed deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

In 2018, Baghel had also formed a committee to explore the feasibility of prohibition as done in states like Gujarat and Bihar. However, ruling out prohibition in the state, Baghel recently said that a ‘campaign against addiction’ was a better way out than banning its sale.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

