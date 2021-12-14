Chhattisgarh HC orders Centre to file reply in alleged illegal land acquisition in Parsa coal block

Hearing a petition of five farmers against alleged illegal land acquisition in Parsa coal block, Chhattisgarh high court ordered the Central government to file a reply till January 10 regarding the allegations and said till then no ‘coercive action’ shall be taken against the petitioners.

The order was passed on Monday by a bench of chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice NK Chandravanshi. The petition was filed by five farmers in October 2020 challenging the land acquisition by the central government.

“…Writ Petition is being filed against the unlawful land acquisition of the Parsa Coal Block and is also raising certain important legal questions with regard to the Land Acquisition for Coal Mines post-enactment of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, Resettlement Act 2013…” the petition stated.

Sudeip Shrivastava, the counsel of the petitioners, said the HC has reordered the statement made by the counsel and ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners till the next hearing on January 10.

“The court has sought a reply from the Central government in the petition, as the acquisition was done by the Centre in favour of a public sector unit (PSU) of Rajasthan which in turn has entered into a mining and development ( MDO) agreement with a private company” said Shrivastava.

The petition stated, “It is submitted that instant matter relates to the Land Acquisition proceedings for the Parsa Coal Block which has been allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) by the Ministry of Coal…. Some of the villages going to be displaced completely while the land acquisition is affecting six villages. The land acquisition for the said coal block has been done in complete violation of the scheme, the Coal Bearing (Acquisition and Development) Act 1957.”

The petition further alleged that some of the villagers also objected that PESA Act 1996 has also not been followed by the Central government before issuance of Section 4(1) notification. Furthermore, the provisions of the Forest Rights Act 2006 have not been followed by the Central government as well as the Collector of the concerned district before issuance of Section 4(1) notification.