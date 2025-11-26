Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Seventh chargesheet names former excise commissioner, 5 others

Raipur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday filed the seventh chargesheet in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam before the Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Raipur. The probe has revealed that, in return for this illegal support, excise commissioner and secretary Niranjan Das allegedly received a monthly share of no less than ₹ 50 lakh (Representative photo)

The chargesheet names six accused, including former excise commissioner and secretary (excise) Niranjan Das.

With this, chargesheets have now been filed against 50 accused in the case so far. Several high-profile arrests have been made, including former minister Kawasi Lakhma, businessman Anwar Dhebar, ex-IAS officer Anil Tuteja, and ITS officer Arunpati Tripathi, among others.

According to EOW officials, Das allegedly made deliberate changes to the excise policy, manipulated departmental tenders, and introduced administrative irregularities to extend benefits to a syndicate operating within the department during his nearly three-year tenure in the Excise Department. This syndicate was allegedly patronised by Dhebar and Tuteja.

The probe has revealed that, in return for this illegal support, Das allegedly received a monthly share of no less than ₹50 lakh. Evidence gathered so far suggests he earned at least ₹16 crore in illegal proceeds during his posting period. Investigators said the amount is likely to be higher, and evidence indicates that the illegal proceeds were invested in immovable properties in his name and in the names of his family members.

The chargesheet also details the role of Om Sai Beverages Pvt. Ltd. directors Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda, who allegedly acted as intermediaries between the syndicate and liquor manufacturing companies by facilitating illegal commission payments. Their involvement is linked to the flawed FL–10A licensing system, allegedly created to extort commissions from liquor companies.

The faulty licensing policy resulted in a minimum revenue loss of ₹530 crore to the state exchequer, while Om Sai Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and the accused received illegal economic gains of around ₹114 crore, the investigation found.

The role of Nitesh Purohit and his son Yash Purohit, both close associates of syndicate head Anwar Dhebar, has also been highlighted. Investigation indicates they allegedly collected, stored and managed money generated from the liquor scam at their Hotel Giriraj on Jail Road, Raipur, and were involved in transporting cash from one location to another.

Preliminary investigation shows that over ₹1,000 crore of syndicate funds were handled, managed and circulated by the duo, according to the EOW.

Another accused, Dipen Chawda, a long-time associate of Dhebar and manager of Hotel Wellington Court, also figures prominently in the chargesheet. Investigators allege Chawda played a key role in delivering large amounts of money to influential individuals, concealing funds, distributing payments at the syndicate’s direction and facilitating illegal hawala transactions.

He also served as a director in the front company AJS Agro, which was used to invest crores of rupees acquired from the syndicate into land and other properties.

Further investigation has revealed that after the Income Tax raid in February 2020, Chawda allegedly played a critical role in collecting and handling more than ₹1,000 crore in cash and gold for the syndicate, storing it at various locations and ensuring deliveries as directed by Anwar Dhebar. He also allegedly managed illicit proceeds collected by Dhebar from other departments.

All accused currently remain lodged in Central Jail, Raipur, under judicial custody.