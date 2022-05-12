Chinese manjha claims 4th life in 2 years in Meerut district
Chinese manjha (thread used for flying kites) claimed yet another life on Wednesday in the district. A young security guard in a school, Gaurav Rajput, 26, got his throat cut after the manjha ran against his throat while he was on the way to school on his motorcycle.
The accident took place near Ramtal Vatika in the Cantt area. Rajput was wearing a helmet but the manjha bore deep into his throat. Profusely bleeding, Gaurav fell on the road and he died because of excessive bleeding.
His death sent a shock wave in his village as he was the only bread earner in his family. His last rites were performed in the village after post mortem. He was the only brother among three sisters and he was blessed with a daughter, one-and-a-half years ago. He was a resident of village Pooth.
A case of culpable homicide has been lodged in Kankerkhera police station.
SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Choudhary has directed in-charges of all police stations to check shops selling kites and manjha in their respective areas and initiate strict action against those involved in selling Chinese manjha.
Despite the ban imposed on the sale of Chinese manjha by the Allahabad High Court, it is available in the market and being used by kite-flyers.
Chinese manjha is no different than the manjha produced locally. However, it is finer, much stronger and cheaper than regular manjha. That is why kite-flyers use it. People had protested against its sale in the district demanding stern action against those selling it and risking lives for profit.
The Chinese manjha has claimed four lives in a span of two years and many others have sustained serious injuries.
A B Pharma student, Ajay, 24, died after the manjha wrapped around his neck on NH 58 on September 23, 2021.
In a similar case, a mason, Nirmal, lost his life on Rohta road after a deep wound inflicted around his neck by Chinese manjha on October 13, 2021. Guddu of Begum Bagh also died similarly on February 5, this year.
Reena of Kasimpur sustained serious injuries to her neck and is still under treatment after receiving 40 stitches. A BSP leader’s son, Ali Raja, advocate S K Dixit, Harendra Singh and his brother Deepak Singh, a cement trader of Lohia Nagar and Dinesh Kumar of Sabun Godam locality are a few victims of Chinese manjha in the district. They all sustained injuries in a span of one year.
People accuse police of initiating action shops selling Chinese manjha after an incident and thereafter no more checks happen.
-
Chintan Shivir: Cong says ready to work on shortcomings, will transform itself
The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and pave the way for the country's bright future.
-
Trials for Covovax booster dose begin at 4 locations in Pune
PUNE Trials for the booster dose of Covovax vaccine to be administered to adults have started at eight locations across India, including four in Pune district, on Thursday. The trials were undertaken at KEM hospital's Manchar research centre and three other locations in Pune. According to doctors from the hospital, around 370 participants are participating in the trials nationally. Besides KEM, trials are also underway at Nobel hospital in Pune.
-
4 CBI officers arrested, dismissed for staging raid on firm to extort money
In the swiftest action against erring personnel, the CBI has dismissed its four officers under a stringent constitutional provision and arrested them after they were allegedly found involved in staging a raid on a company in Chandigarh to extort money, officials said Thursday. They also claimed to have information regarding it. The dismissed officers were working in anti-corruption units, economic offence wing and Interpol protocol division of the CBI.
-
Rise in gestational diabetes among expectant mothers: BMC
Mumbai In the last three years, civic-run hospitals recorded a rise in cases of gestational diabetes (GDM) among pregnant women, data from the health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows, which doctors attribute to an increase in lifestyle diseases and improved screening. Between April 2021 and Feb 2022, civic hospitals reported 2,785 GDM cases, out of which 53% of women were put on insulin to control blood sugar levels.
-
Fire department carrying out fire audits in Prayagraj, issuing notices and warnings
To check fire incidents in hospitals, malls, multiplexes, shopping complexes and other commercial buildings and markets, fire department teams under Chief Fire Officer RK Pandey are carrying out fire audits across the district. Staff at such buildings is also given training to respond during any emergency and ensure safety of people. The fire department has issued notices to at least 20 hospitals in the district and has asked them to update their arrangements.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics