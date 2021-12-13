Clashes between ABVP-NCP outside minister’s bungalow in Thane

Clashes were reported between the youngsters of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra’s Thane after the former staged a protest outside Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad’s residence on Monday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ABVP members were protesting the cancellation of Maharashtra’s Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) recruitment examinations which were scheduled for December 12. The clashes were brought under control after the police intervened and detained the protesters.

The protest started around 11 in the morning when the ABVP protesters gathered outside the minister’s bungalow near the Eastern Express Highway in Thane and shouted slogans against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. They refused to leave the area despite repeated warnings by the police. The NCP party workers reached the venue and there were clashes between the two parties. The police removed 100s of protesters from the venue and got the situation under control.

An officer from Vartak Nagar Police station in Thane said, “We have mobilized a large force at the spot and the situation is under control. We will release a statement on the number of protesters detained later in the day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ABVP alleged that the NCP workers tried to resort to violence in their silent protest while the police merely stood as mute spectators.

Shankar Sankpal, office bearer of the ABVP said, “The MVA government has set a pattern, first the papers are leaked and then examinations are cancelled, the future of youngsters is in dark due to this repeated cancellation of various examinations. We tried to protest silently, however, NCP thugs came and got aggressive. The police did not take any action against them and instead arrested our own people.”

Minister Jitendra Awhad, added, “I was trying to be fair with all the students, as the paper was leaked I was the one to take initiative to inquire in the leak issue and took a fair decision for all of them. The MHADA will now take its own exam instead of involving private institutions. There are messages circulated on social media platforms about the protest against me, my followers and NCP workers obviously will be there to stop such acts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}