Class 11 boy orchestrates father’s killing in Hapur using ‘fake distress call’

A 16-year-old Class 11 boy allegedly shot his father dead after carefully crafting a plot and enlisting two school friends to lure the victim with a ‘staged suicide’ call, case investigators said Wednesday. For representation only

The victim, farmer Tasveer Singh, was shot on September 20, 2025, at the family’s farmland near Makan Chowk village, which falls under the Garhmukteshwar police station’s jurisdiction. He was rushed to a hospital in Meerut but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the minor persuaded two classmates, both Class 11 students, to participate in a staged phone call. Using a mobile phone, the two friends urgently phoned Tasveer Singh, claiming his son was attempting to take his own life at the fields.

Believing he was racing to save his child, Tasveer Singh immediately left home and rushed to the farmland. When the father arrived at the spot, he attempted to calm his son, believing he was in emotional distress. Police say that at that moment, the boy pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. All three boys immediately fled the scene after the gunshot.

Locals reached the spot upon hearing the commotion and took the injured farmer to Meerut for treatment, where he later died.

Initially, a case was registered against unknown assailants following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Kashmir Singh. Police investigated multiple angles, including personal rivalry, but found no substantial leads for several days.

The turning point came when officers traced the phone number used for the fake suicide call, which led directly to the two schoolboys. Both were arrested on Monday. During interrogation, they confessed to making the call under the victim’s son’s instruction.

Deputy superintendent of police Stuti Singh while talking to HT on Thursday stated that the boy had fallen under negative influence and had frequent arguments with his father. A day before the murder, the boy was scolded and beaten over his behaviour and choice of company. Enraged by the confrontation, the boy allegedly decided to eliminate his father and devised the plan with his classmates.

Police have confirmed that the pistol used in the shooting was in the accused boy’s possession. An investigation is underway to determine how the minor obtained the weapon.

The two school friends who assisted in the planning and execution of the incident have been detained. The primary accused, the victim’s son, remains on the run.

Police teams are conducting raids, and officers expect an arrest soon. Officials reported that the accused son even attended his father’s last rites and was staying at home without any apprehension prior to the arrest of his two friends.