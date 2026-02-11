Clerk shoots lawyer dead inside Rampur District Panchayat office

A 45-year-old lawyer was shot dead inside the District Panchayat office in Rampur on Wednesday afternoon following a heated argument with a clerk, triggering chaos at the district hospital where the victim’s relatives later staged a protest. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased, identified as Farukh, was allegedly shot by District Panchayat clerk Asgar Ali after a confrontation inside the office premises.

According to police and family members, Farukh’s wife, Gausia, also works as a clerk in the same office. She reportedly had a heated exchange with Asgar Ali. Following the argument, she called her husband to the office. Another confrontation broke out and soon turned into a physical clash.

Farukh’s nephew, Kamran Khan, alleged that during the altercation, Asgar Ali fired at his uncle with a licensed revolver, killing him on the spot. He further claimed that after realising he might be caught, the accused shot himself in an apparent attempt to create a defence. Asgar Ali was also admitted to hospital.

The killing sparked outrage among Farukh’s family members, who gathered at the district hospital and created a ruckus in the emergency ward, breaking window panes.

Senior officials, including SP Vidyasagar Mishra, additional SP Anurag Singh and district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, reached the hospital and attempted to pacify the agitated relatives.

SP Mishra confirmed that preliminary findings indicate clerk Asgar Ali shot Farukh dead. He added that the accused also sustained a gunshot injury during the incident and has been hospitalised and taken into custody. Police are questioning him to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.

Farukh had been practising law at the district court for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two school-going children — a son and a daughter. He belonged to a family of five brothers, all of whom are engaged in business.

Police said further legal action will be taken after completing the investigation.