Clubhouse blocked accused but they attacked women using different IDs: police

The investigation in the Clubhouse case has revealed that some women in the chatroom had opposed the objectionable and vulgar conversations and reported it. After this, the audio chat application blocked the users (the accused). But the accused created IDs with different names and targeted the same women, sources in the Mumbai police said.

The police last week arrested three youths - Akash Suyal, 19, Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, and Yash Parashar, 22 - from Haryana.

Their interrogation and other technical investigation have revealed that they were targeting Muslim women and women expressing feminist views.

The complainant, a city based I-T professional, who has been taking parts in audio conversations related to feminism and socialism, on the Clubhouse, had discovered that a few people had opened chatrooms in her and her friend’s name and were expressing views in vulgar and abusive manners in October and November 2021.

“She, her friend, and other women complained about it to Clubhouse officials. The service provider then blocked the IDs of the accused. However, the accused created other user IDs with different names and created chatrooms in the names of the complainant and her friend. The accused commented about Muslim women to create rifts between the two communities,” a police officer said.

The cyber police want to further interrogate the accused but two of the three have tested Covid-19 positive.

On Friday, all three accused were remanded in judicial custody by a court. The two infected accused, Suyal and Kakkar, were sent to a quarantine centre, while Parashar was sent to jail.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have summoned the executives of Clubhouse India. Initially, there were two chatrooms. Later, the police learnt about three more chatrooms where abusive conversations took place and subsequently their recorded clips were shared on social media platforms. Some suspects have shared highly explicit audio clips on theses chatrooms.

“We have summoned Clubhouse India representatives asking them to join the investigation and furnish details of members and moderators of the five chatrooms. They were supposed to join the probe by January 27 after the first summons was issued. As they did not turn up, we have sent another summons,” a Mumbai cyber police officer said.

Once Clubhouse furnishes details, the police would be able to establish who else had commented on women. The moderators of these chatrooms would also face action if it is established that they had not taken action against the member who expressed explicit comment against women, a cyber police source said.

The police have identified five more members of some Clubhouse chatrooms. Statement of these people would be recorded via videoconferencing as they stay in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. One of the five is a 17-year-old from Bihar who used Ids ‘Alcoholic.Singh’ and ‘Sellos’ while creating the chatroom.

The Mumbai cyber police will also check the involvement of Rahul Kapoor, who was questioned by the Delhi police special cell in the second FIR registered in the case. Kapoor had used fake name Bismillah-Ul Bilal Khan on the application.

Two videos of the Clubhouse chatrooms were published by a Twitter user, ‘Jaimine’, and an Instagram account, ‘lotus watch’, on January 16 and 19, respectively. The moderator was using an ID, Kira XD, which was also used by Suyal.

An FIR was filed by the Mumbai police on January 19.