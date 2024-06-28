CM Grid Scheme: Eight roads of Sangam city to be made smart in Phase-1

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified eight roads of the city to make them smart under the first phase of the ‘Chief Minister Grid Scheme’. As many as 34 roads of Sangam city are expected to be covered under this initiative. Aerial view of Prayagraj. (File photo)

Under the project, the identified roads will get proper dividers along with footpaths for pedestrians on both sides and greenery on the roadside or divider, which will be maintained by the PMC.

These roads to be transformed under the first phase of the scheme are located in Dhumanganj, Pritam Nagar, Khuldabad and Tagore Town localities, said PMC officials.

Under the Chief Minister Grid scheme, the roads which are 10 metres or more wide have been selected for the project, they shared.

The exercise of road selection was going on for the last one year. Now the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has finally issued a tender at the national level for road construction. PMC chief engineer Satish Kumar said that while making the selected roads grand, full attention will be paid to the guidelines set by the government. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation officials claim that the roads of CM Grid will become more useful and beautiful than the smart roads already built so far in Prayagraj.

The roads that will be made smart in the first phase of the scheme include the roads from Dharamveer statue in Transport Nagar to Port Station ahead of RTO intersection, from Dhumanganj police station to Abubakarpur turning in Pritam Nagar, from Kendranchal Gate to ARK Tower in Pritam Nagar, from Judges colony to Machhli Mandi trisection in Lukerganj, and from Machhli Mandi trisection to Dhanshyamnagar Colony in Lukarganj.

Other stretches are from Gol Park intersection to Power House, from KP Inter College in Tagore Town to Jawahar Lal Nehru Road and from Kriti Scanning Centre in Tagore Town to Liddle Road behind CMP Degree College.