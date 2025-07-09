Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said people's concerns on "adverse impact" of hill cutting activities carried out by NHAI that they claim has led to damage to their properties will be raised with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. CM inspects vulnerable points on Shimla road project, says will raise 'hill cutting' with Gadkari

On Tuesday, the chief minister conducted an on-site inspection of various vulnerable points along the under-construction 27-km Shoghi-Dhalli four-lane project in Sanjauli, Dhalli, Lindidhar and nearby areas.

He also inspected Bhatakuffar in Shimla where a five-storey building collapsed last week and listened to the grievances of local residents, a statement issued here said.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the CM said, "People construct their homes through years of savings and when such homes collapse, it is not just a financial loss but an emotional and social setback. I will raise this issue with Union minister Nitin Gadkari."

Residents expressed serious concerns about the adverse impact of hill cutting activities being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India , which they alleged have led to increased vulnerability of properties and risk to their life and safety, according to the official statement on the CM's interactions with people in the area.

According to the government, locals told Sukhu that "NHAI officers do not listen to them." They said that they have suffered significant property losses, and urged the government to take urgent steps.

Taking serious note of their concerns, Sukhu directed the concerned departments to take immediate remedial measures and ensure public safety on priority. He also assured the affected families of all possible support from the state government.

The Himachal government will provide ₹10,000 per month as rental assistance to families residing in unsafe structures to rent accommodation. Additionally, a special relief package will be given to those who have suffered damages during the disaster, the statement said.

He also emphasised the need for NHAI to adopt modern technologies and explore tunnel-based alternatives in hilly terrain to prevent such disasters.

The Shimla administration has constituted a 12-member committee under the chairpersonship of the additional district magistrate to identify vulnerable points along the four-lane stretch and suggest corrective measures.

Separately, a five-member committee led by the additional district magistrate has been tasked with investigating the recent building collapse in Bhatakuffar.

Himachal Pradesh is also dealing with the aftermath of nearly 30 hours of rain on June 30 and July 1 that saw 10 incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in the area, causing large-scale damage to properties.

