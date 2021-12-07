CM to lay foundation stones for new MCG office, Bandhwari plant on Dec 10

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay foundation stones for the new Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office on Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and the Bandhwari waste to energy (WTE) plant on December 10, officials said on Monday.

The chief minister was earlier scheduled to lay the foundation stones for the two mega projects on December 13.

“The additional commissioner of MCG conducted a meeting on Monday afternoon and apprised the officials concerned regarding the change in the chief minister’s programme. Accordingly, officials have been directed to make all arrangements ready by Thursday,” said a senior MCG official who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.

At present, the MCG does not own its office in Sector 34, located in the outskirts of the city, and pays ₹20 lakh per month as rent to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

According to the officials, the MCG’s new office will be built on a piece of land near Vyapar Sadan in Sector 14. The structure will have 10 storeys, and cost around ₹117 crore, the officials said.

“The new MCG office also has a provision of three basement parking lots that can cumulatively accommodate at least 450 vehicles. The building will also have offices of the three mayors, a town hall for house meetings, a lounge, a library, a dispensary, a crèche, and a citizen facilitation centre (CFC). In addition, space for commercial shops have also been reserved,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

The officials said that the building will also have an auditorium with a seating capacity of over 650 people and the entire project is expected to take around 24 months to complete. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and mayor Madhu Azad also inspected the site of the building last Thursday.

Khattar will also lay the foundation stone for the WTE project at the Bandhwari landfill this Friday.

The project has been pending for the past four years. Currently, over 2.5 million tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the landfill. The WTE project, which will come up on 10 acres of land near the landfill, will use waste from the landfill and convert it into electricity, the officials said.

As per an official release by the Haryana government in April 2018, the plant will cost ₹502 crore and generate around 25 megawatts of electricity.