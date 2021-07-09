COEP’s annual regatta ready to set sail... online

PUNE The College of Engineering Pune’s annual regatta is ready to set sail on July 11.

The buzz of an audience, which makes it a unique evening every year, will be missing this time as no spectators will be allowed due to Covid restrictions. In 93 years of the event’s history, this will be the first it will be telecast online for viewers.

The regatta will be streamed on YouTube on July 11.

“Every time we perform in front of 10,000 people. It is a unique experience this time as we are going online. I have been participating for the last five years and we used to have two months of regular practice, which did not happen this time due to the pandemic,” said Devika Agashe, who will be leading the kayaking event.

The theme of this year’s Regatta is “Resilient Together”.

The theme connotes the true meaning of what it means to be resilient, to overcome adversity and help uplift others during a crisis, to give them much needed strength and emotional support.

Amidst the Covid crisis, students are decorating their beloved boat club and making all the necessary arrangements. Safety measures are also taken care of. Everyone is on their toes to ensure that the legacy continues. Last year, the event took place on March 8.

The COEP Regatta is the longest-running college fest in India as per the Limca Book of Records. An inaugural ceremony was hosted on July 2.